LEDBETTER — Elizabeth Ann “Miss E” Travelstead, 80, of Ledbetter, passed away at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehab in Benton with her daughter by her side.
Elizabeth was a cook at Ledbetter Elementary School in the ’80s before starting her career as a cook with Ingram Barge Company. She was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter. She loved spending time outdoors and tending to her flowers. Her passion was cooking. She took part in the movie “How the West Was Won,” which was filmed in Smithland.
Surviving are her children, Ricky (Kim) Travelstead of Burna, David (Teresa) Travelstead of Ledbetter, Timmy (Sarah) Travelstead of Smithland, and Christy (Bryan) Moneymaker of Grand Rivers; two brothers, John Layne of Ledbetter and Russell Layne of Smithland; three sisters, Mary Byrer of Reed, June Swinford of Ledbetter, and Beverly Myrick of Ledbetter; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Birdie Layne; and one sister, Katie Atwell.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit the family from 5-9 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
