LA CENTER — Elizabeth Ann Jones, 85, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Lifecare of La Center.
She was a member of First Baptist of La Center and enjoyed singing in the choir on Sunday mornings. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren at their different events and traveling to Florida to visit with them. Elizabeth was employed at Marshall County Hospital for many years and volunteered at His House Ministries in La Center.
Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Franklin Jones (Amy) of Wickliffe and Rex Jarrell Camp of Navarre, Florida; six grandchildren, Sarah Robinson, Emily Meyer, Molly Jones, Jennifer Camp, Elliott Camp and Marcus Camp; six great grandchildren, Lilly Meyer, Olivia Meyer, Joslyn Camp, Aiden Averett, Delilah Camp and Anna Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Jones; her son, Stephen Allen Camp; her parents, Comer and Helen Rowland Jarrell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Rev. Jason Hay officiating. Interment will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Haden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln. Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
