MURRAY — Elijah Blaze Lewis, 35, of Murray, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee due to injuries sustained during the tornado in Mayfield.
Mr. Lewis was born Feb. 9, 1986 in Murray, to William Arthur Lewis and Cheryl Dianne Garland Lewis. He was employed at Mayfield Consumer Products (Candle Factory).
He is survived by his parents, William Arthur Lewis and Cheryl Dianne Garland Lewis; sisters, Vanessa Gayle Deneen and Daytone Chynna Bleau Rogers.
A private service will be held.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
