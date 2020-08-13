Eleanor Pearl Hall, 78, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Paducah Holiness Church. If one word could describe her, it would be “faithful.” She never missed a meeting unless she was ill. She enjoyed every part of the services, especially when the choir sang her favorite song, “He’s a Chain Breaker.” In recent days while being homebound due to her illness, when asked, “How’s your day?” She would reply, “It is well with my soul.” (Another favorite song). Eleanor was a people person, she enjoyed senior games and events. Her favorite times were holidays and gatherings shared with family. She adored her two great-nephews, Bryce and Dawson, and her great-great-nephew, Bentley. Eleanor could usually be found on her front porch enjoying a book, word search, puzzle, or visiting with a neighbor.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years, Charles “Papoose” Hall; brother-in-law, Wayne Hall, and wife Bonnie; nephew, Edward Hall, and wife Peggy, niece, Katrina Strong and husband Greg; stepdaughter, Bobby Mallory; two aunts, Connie Ordayne and Elsie Norwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Darnell and Lillian Hilliard Darnell; three brothers, Joseph Jones, Henry Darnell, and Claude Darnell; one sister, Patty Darnell.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Therold Futral and Jeremy Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery in Reidland.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, New Jersey 08540.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
