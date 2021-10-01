Eleanor Overmeer Crayne, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born on March 3, 1931, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Frank A. Overmeer and Dorothy Thomas Overmeer. Eleanor was a graduate of St. Mary Academy and attended Paducah Junior College. She was a saleslady for Peggy’s of Paducah Ladies Clothing Store. Eleanor was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She was a safety water instructor for the American Red Cross for many years and was a member of the Lourdes Auxiliary with more than 2,000 hours of volunteer work. Eleanor was an avid boater and spent weekends at the lake house boating and water skiing. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Dorothy “Bunny” Crayne of Paducah; son, Donald Lee Crayne and wife, Dawn, of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Mason, Mischelle, Miranda, Kelly Lee, Jodi, Wendi and Eleanor “Elli”; four great-grandchildren, Hallie, Nolan, Logan and Emma Kate; two brothers, Thomas Overmeer of Louisville and Frank Overmeer of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Lee Crayne; son, Kelly Lee Crayne, and her parents.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
