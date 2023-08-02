LA CENTER — Elbert Wayne Chandler, 84, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was a member of Bandana Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Elbert Wayne was a member of North Ballard Masonic Lodge #537 for 58 years.

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Aug 2
Masonic Service
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
1:00PM
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
1:00PM
