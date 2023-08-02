LA CENTER — Elbert Wayne Chandler, 84, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was a member of Bandana Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Elbert Wayne was a member of North Ballard Masonic Lodge #537 for 58 years.
He retired after 27 years at Ballard Rural Telephone Company as supervisor of the Central Office and became a Ballard Rural Telephone Company board member for 12 years. He dearly loved his family.
Elbert Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Nell Chandler of La Center; two sons, Rod Chandler (Michele) of La Center and Brandon Chandler (Nicole) of La Center; sister, Linda Olson (Harlan) of Dwight; eight grandchildren, Jesse Chandler (Carley) of Fulton, Erik Chandler ( Emily) of Paducah, Tyler Chandler of Paducah, KY, Clay Chandler (Breana) of La Center, Lee Chandler (Cassidy) of La Center, Bradley Chandler of Tampa, Florida, Kasey Chandler and Katie Chandler of La Center.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Chandler; and his mother, Letha Toombs Cooper.
Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Bandana Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 with Masonic Rites beginning at 1 p.m., Rev. Brian Lingle and Rev. Bill Miller will officiate the service.
Interment will follow at Oscar Community Cemetery.
If you wish, memories of Elbert may be expressed by donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053; or Shriners International, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
