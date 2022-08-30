Elaine Zeiler, 95, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehab.
Elaine was born Dec. 5, 1926, to John and Roslia Depperschmidt in Wallace, Kansas. She resided in Wallace until 1937 when she moved to Brighton, Colorado, with her parents. After graduating from school in Brighton, she worked at Schobes Bakery for five years. Elaine then went on to work as a janitor for Brighton Schools. She moved to Paducah in 1996 to live close to her son, Joel, for care if needed. Elaine loved to travel and visited all 50 states. She enjoyed living her life to the fullest.
