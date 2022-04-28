Elaine Grace Rose Lowe, 78, of West Paducah, passed away at 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital. She was born in Paducah on July 25, 1943. Elaine was employed by CTS of Paducah, Jean’s of Paducah Women’s Dress Store, Sears and Roebuck, sold Tupperware and retired from Community Christian Academy after-school program. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. Elaine loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and just going for a drive. Elaine liked shopping and was the best bargain hunter when shopping.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Turner and husband, Larry, of West Paducah; son, Dewaine Lowe and wife, Michelle, of Paducah; four grandchildren, Lauren Kennady and husband, Austin, of Paducah, Hillary Bell and husband, Dustin, of Paducah, Shelby McCutchen of Paducah, Rachel Lowe of Paducah, and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Harold Lowe; three sisters, Joann Dovey, Bobbi Stone and Jackie Hutchinson; father, Patrick Hobart Rose; mother, Robbie Louise Neal Chambers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Olivet Baptist Church, 5186 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
