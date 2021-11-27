MELBER — Elaine Burchard, 77, of Melber, passed away at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of the Spring Creek Church of Christ and a retired school bus driver for Graves County Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Dean Burchard; two daughters, Deana (Banning) Lax, of Melber, Tracy Taylor, of Melber; one son, Brad Burchard, of West Chester, Ohio; one brother, Robert Peeler, of Mason, Ohio; five grandchildren, Haley (Austin) Woley, Hunter Jones, Abigail Taylor, Allison Taylor, Dylan Lax; and one great grandchild, Jaxon Woley; and caregiver, Kim Ballentine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gracie Courtney Peeler, one sister, Claudine Hargrove and one brother, Raymond Peeler.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 29, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Gary Knuckles and Tyler Temple officiating. Burial will follow in the Allcock Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be deacons and elders of the Spring Creek Church of Christ.
