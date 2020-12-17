Eileen Maxfield New Chesnut, 85, of Smithland passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Chesnut was retired from Livingston County as the County Treasurer. She was a member of Potters House Worship Center. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and reading her Bible.
Surviving are her two children, Glenn (Connie) New of Smithland and Lynn (Kevin) Rodgers of Mesa, Arizona; two stepdaughters, Kim Cunningham and Deann Allen; three siblings, Virginia (Bob) Savage, Richard (Bernadine) Maxfield, and Sherri Crouch; three grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) Dae, Jena Rodgers, Keaton (Skye) New; and five stepgrandchildren, Kendra James, Tara Joiner, Chris Allen, Gage Baugher, and Keilee Lyte.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill New; her second husband, Kennth Chesnut; three siblings, Jim Maxfield, Kenneth Maxfield, and Barbara Warren. Her parents were Robert and Catherine Maxfield.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Fred Lowrance officiating. Burial will follow at Cothran Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
