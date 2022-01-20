LOUISVILLE — Effie Lee Maxwell, 86, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, died at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church at Shively Heights in Louisville and was a retired private sitter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Leon Maxwell; her parents, John and Augusta Round Bynum; four brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Crawford, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Lisa Clark, of Louisville; three sons, Leroy Maxwell, of Selma, Alabama, Larry Maxwell, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jasper Maxwell, of Paducah; 13 grandchildren, 11great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Calvin R. Cole, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — noon Saturday at the church.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.