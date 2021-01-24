Effie C. Lewis, 89, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with The Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Effie was retired from Lockheed Martin after 44 years of service in the Graphic Arts Department. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
Effie is survived by her niece, Virginia “Ginny” Shidal; nephews, Robert Lewis, Edwin Paul “Buddy” Lewis, James E. Grubbs, Thomas Grubbs, several other nieces and nephews and Karen Lewis Petersen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Lewis; son, Todd Lewis; brother, Gene Collins. Her parents were Ivan C. Collins and Effie Mae Fleming Collins.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
