Edwin Ruffalo, 78, of West Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Edwin was a retired truck driver and member of Victory Assembly Worship Center. He enjoyed collecting coins, riding horses, and riding his motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Aileen Ruffalo; one son, Chris (Candice) Ruffalo; one brother, Jerry Ruffalo; one sister, Barbara Sandin; three grandchildren, Cailyn Ruffalo, Chloe Ruffalo, and Conner Ruffalo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Ruffalo; his mother, Grace Hanson; one brother, Michael Ruffalo; and one sister, Mary Jane Ruffalo.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Dyer Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
