Edwin Ruffalo, 78, of West Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Edwin was a retired truck driver and member of Victory Assembly Worship Center. He enjoyed collecting coins, riding horses, and riding his motorcycles.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Aileen Ruffalo; one son, Chris (Candice) Ruffalo; one brother, Jerry Ruffalo; one sister, Barbara Sandin; three grandchildren, Cailyn Ruffalo, Chloe Ruffalo, and Conner Ruffalo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Ruffalo; his mother, Grace Hanson; one brother, Michael Ruffalo; and one sister, Mary Jane Ruffalo.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Dyer Hill Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Edwin Ruffalo, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 14
Visitation
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In