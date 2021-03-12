Edwin Moss, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Edwin is survived by five sisters, Marlene Taylor and husband Joe of Spring Hill, Florida, Robbie Uvanni of Spring Hill, Florida, Ellen Terrell of Spring Hill, Florida, Mary Carroll of Paducah, and Jeanette Rudy and husband Jack of La Center; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. Moss and Leona Blanks Moss; one sister Janice Nipp; and two brothers, Johnny Moss and Roy Theron Moss.
A graveside service will be held, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeffery Rudy officiating.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.