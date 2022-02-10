Edwin Monroe Hancock, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his residence.
In his life, he was a third-generation owner of Hancock’s Grocery on the southside of Paducah. He then became a skilled home builder and cabinet maker. He was also a charter member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Hancock; his sons, Charles Hancock and David Hancock; one grandson, Zachary Thompson; three great-granddaughters; and one sister, Betty Park.
Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Virginia Hancock.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
