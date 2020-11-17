Edwin L. Parham, 92, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Reidland First United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge 369 and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a retired employee of Martin Marietta.
Mr. Parham is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Richard) Johnson of Paducah; two grandchildren, Matthew (Autumn) Johnson of Reidland and Laura (Rodney) Dunn of West Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Ryder Dunn, Wyatt Johnson, Layla Dunn, and Rowen Dunn.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Williams Parham; and his parents Earl Lee and Rubine Slaughter Parham.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Rev. Joe Hanson will officiate. Brett Gentry, Matthew Johnson, Rodney Dunn, Rick Bonds, Josh Croley and Warren Dunn will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.