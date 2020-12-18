Edwin Lee Durbin, 71, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, an employee of Wacker Chemical in Calvert City and a retired employee of Air Products and Chemicals.
Mr. Durbin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita Kirby Durbin; a son, Scott Durbin; a daughter, Rebecca Durbin Keen of Mayfield; two brothers, David Neal Durbin and Billy Durbin, both of Mayfield; a sister, Ann Elizabeth Wilson of Mayfield; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother. His parents were William “Crickett” and Mary Millsap Durbin.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Mayfield Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The Rev. Doug Sanders will officiate. Entombment will follow.
There is no public visitation scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.