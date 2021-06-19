CORRYTON, Tenn. — Edwin Charles Young, 88, passed away at his home on June 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Julia Lee Collier Young; his son, Steven Craig Young of Corryton; and his daughter, Robbi Sue Young of Amelia, Ohio.
He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Nell and Al Young of Paducah, Kentucky, on Jan. 18, 1933.
He attended George Rogers Clark Elementary, Brazelton Junior High, and Augusta Tilghman High in Paducah. He transferred to the University of Kentucky in 1952. He attended the University of Kentucky for a year and a half before being drafted. When finished in the Navy he re-enrolled in the engineering department at the University of Kentucky and completed his degree in 1960. When finished with college, he moved with his wife and two children to Denver, Colorado, where he took a position with the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation. They lived there for six years before transferring to the Navy Department in Louisville, Kentucky, where he retired in 1990. He was very active with the North Oldham Lions Club where he held several positions, including District Governor. In 2013 they moved to Corryton, to be closer to their son.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UT Hospice Services, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.
