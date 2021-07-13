Edward Veon Maxwell Sr., 79, of Paducah, died at 10:02 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Maxwell was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher. He retired as a hotel security officer.
He is survived by three sons, Manulito Maxwell of Paducah, and Gregory Ware and Charles Ware, both of Louisville; three daughters, Leontyne Maxwell Garnett and Monalita Maxwell Murphy, both of Paducah, and Tracey Cawthon Steen of Mayfield; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Maxwell of Paducah, Joseph Maxwell of South Carolina and George Maxwell of Murray; two sisters, Gertrude Howard of Evansville, Indiana, and Harriet Moody of Marietta, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Edward Veon Maxwell Jr.; his parents, Harry Edward Maxwell Sr. and Claraella Henderson Maxwell; two grandsons; five brothers; and two sisters.
Services are scheduled for noon Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Manulito Maxwell and Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the church. All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
