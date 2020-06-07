Edward LeRoy Hall, 93, of Lone Oak passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the home of his son, daughter-in-law and family.
LeRoy was born on Saturday, March 12, 1927, to Luther and Bertha (Lee) Hall in Paducah, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School after being honorably discharged as a seaman first class from the United States Coast Guard in 1946 following WWII.
LeRoy was a baker alongside his father at Kirchhoff’s Bakery. He was a fireman with the Paducah Fire Department and retired as a Procurement Department head with Union Carbide on March 31, 1984, after 31 years of dedicated employment.
He married Greta Gloria Nelson on July 31, 1948. They welcomed two children, Gary in 1950 and Gayle in 1952.
LeRoy was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a dedicated University of Kentucky men’s basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed being on the lake with family and friends, traveling both north to Montana and Colorado to visit family, and south to be a snowbird in Fort Myers, Florida, for over three decades with Greta. He was a wonderful storyteller and a mischievous prankster. He was active in the choir at St. Paul Lutheran Church until recently and loved his extended church family as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bertha (Lee) Hall; his wife of 66 years, Great Gloria (Nelson) Hall; his sister-in-law, Patricia Hall; and his two brothers-in-law,
James Cavitt and Jerry Don Styers.
Left to cherish his memory are his son Gary (Alice) Hall of Paducah; his daughter, Gayle (Jim) Phillips of Westminster, Colorado; his former daughter-in-law, Susan Odum of Paducah; his beloved grandchildren, Audra (Jeremy) Turner of Paducah, Timothy Phillips (Genesis Gomez) of Denver, Colorado, Emily (Kris) Houghtaling of Broomfield, Colorado, Ben Hall of Paducah, Elizabeth Hall of Paducah and Alex Hall of Paducah; his treasured great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Reyna of Denver, Blake Gomez of Denver, Coda Houghtaling of Broomfield, Caleb Turner of Henderson, Jackson Turner of Paducah and Alaina Houghtaling of Broomfield; his brother, Jimmy Hall of Plantation, Florida; his sister, Norma Cavitt of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Linda Styers of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can all attend together.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 S. 21st St., Paducah, KY 42003 or to the charity of your choice.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
