Edward Leon Knott, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Edward was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, on Friday, November 6, 1936, to Jesse and Lee Knott. He was a retired chemical operator employed with GAF Corporation/ISP Chemicals LLC/Ashland Chemical. He was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
Mr. Knott is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Ann Lamm Knott; his brother, Robert “Bob” Knott (Peggy); two nieces, Susan Weaks (Steve), Sheri Englert (Patrick); two great-nieces, Sarah Englert and Rachel Back (Brandon).
Mr. Knott was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Knott and Nannie “Lee” Lynn Knott.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Alan Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069 or Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old U.S. Hwy 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a “Hug from Home, ”leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.