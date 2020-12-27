Edward Joseph Preklas Jr., born
June 5, 1950, died
at home on December 10, 2020.
Edward was a working member
of Local 37, International Associates of
Heat and Frost Insulators. He was
a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Edward graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in
1968 and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree.
He is survived
by his only son, Edward Shelby Preklas; his wife,
Sara Brianna
Stamper; his two grandsons, Daniel Reece Preklas and Clarke Eli Preklas. Edward loved his family and was
very supportive
of all endeavors.
He was preceded
in death by his
ather, Edward
Joseph Preklas
Sr.; his mother,
Bessie Craft Preklas; and his late wife of
11 years, Teresa Burton Preklas.
Due to COVID-19,
a private family service will be held
at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge
of arrangements.
