Edward Hutchison, 72, of Paducah, died at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He was a riverboat captain and of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Hutchison is survived by his wife, Janice Hutchison of Paducah; three sons, Edwards J. Hutchison of Arlington, Virginia, and Robert D. Hutchison and Joshua W. Noel, both of Paducah; three daughters, Lisa Tabor of Paducah, Vickie L. Jones of Morganfield and Shanda D. Thompson of Paducah; three brothers, Dola Williams of Fresno, California, Harold D. Hutchison of La Center and Richard Hutchison of Sharpe; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Harold Hutchison and Jessie (Stark) Hutchison; a daughter, Jennie Kaye Hutchison; a brother; two sisters; and an infant son.
Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Jason Medley officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, Dept. 86140, P.O. Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.