Edward Eugene McGregor, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He retired from the railroad industry as a boilermaker. He enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR, softball, spending time with his family, working in his yard. He also loved listening to music, singing, and playing guitar.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Loretta McGregor of Paducah; three daughters, Lorie Taber of Ledbetter, Rhonda (Steve) McGregor of Hickory, Beverly Sims of Gallatin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Kevin (Jona) Taber, Aimee Taber, Sarah (Marquis) McGregor-Munson, Sydney Hayden; two great-grandchildren, Riley Hooper and Emma Seidler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Daythel McGregor; and two sisters, Sue McGregor Jones and Brenda McGregor Hampton.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
