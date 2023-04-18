Edward Eugene McGregor, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

He retired from the railroad industry as a boilermaker. He enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR, softball, spending time with his family, working in his yard. He also loved listening to music, singing, and playing guitar.

Service information

Apr 22
Visitation
Saturday, April 22, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
