GILBERTSVILLE — Edward Dycus, 87, of Gilbertsville, died at 8:10 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked as an industrial worker for SKW in Calvert City. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #167 in Lyon County, and the Ironworkers Local #492 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosalee Dycus; two daughters, Rhonda Robinette of Otwell, Indiana, and Kelly Culp of Benton; a son, Rance Dycus of Calvert City; two sisters, Yvonne Cobb of Winter Park, Florida, and Katie Stovall of Kuttawa; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
His parents were King and Lucille Green Dycus.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
You may leave your condolences or a message for the family at filbeckandcann.com.
