TAVARES, Fla. — Edward “Dude” Huss Mullins, 93, passed on to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tavares, with his family by his side. A resident of Leesburg, since 1971, he was a long-time car salesman which he did until his death. He was a member of the Umatilla First Baptist Church.
He was born in Wingo, Kentucky, on April 26, 1928 to Lurley and Jesse Mullins. He was an Army veteran and long-time resident of Detroit, Michigan, where he settled on his automotive career. After moving to Leesburg to be close to his brother, Bill, he became one of its most well-known residents, and was trusted to assist his friends and neighbors on the best vehicles for their needs. His knowledge and love of pre-owned vehicles was renowned nationwide and became famous in the car business network. He had numerous “best” friends, including later in life, his idol, country music legend, Ray Price. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and recently great-grandfather, all of whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Gertrude, Elva, George, Thomas, Maydene, Athel “Bill”, Dathel “Dick”, Roxie, Jessie “Tade”, and James.
Dude is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; his daughter, Renee Nelms (Neil) of Gainesville; his son, Ed Mullins (Rima) of Miami, his grandchildren, Danielle Redmond (Tim), Brian Nelms (Christina), Bailey Mullins, Casey Mullins, Riley Mullins, and Connor Mullins; his great-grandchildren Vaughn Redmond and Camila Christina Nelms
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at at Little Obion Baptist Church, 8970 State Route 339 W, Wingo, Kentucky, with burial to follow in the Little Obion Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church fellowship building.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital.
