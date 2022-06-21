Edward Burrell Upshaw, 100, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at The Lakes of Paducah. He was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, which he also helped build in 1967. Burrell was a carpenter, practicing his trade for over 50 years. During his career he had the opportunity to participate in the construction of three Cold War atomic energy plant projects in the 1950’s, as well as hundreds of other projects both in this area and other parts of the country. He was a staff sergeant with the 398th Combat Engineering Battalion in World War II, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge as well as numerous other battles in France, Luxembourg and Belgium.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robbie McGowan Upshaw; sons, Buddy Upshaw and wife Mary Ann, of Paducah and Tim Upshaw and wife Claire, of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ben Upshaw of Durham, North Carolina, Matt Upshaw of New York, New York, Julie Hanks of Knoxville, Tennessee, Bryan Upshaw of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Amy Upshaw of Washington, D.C.; as well as 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, of 36 years, Emma Louise Smith Upshaw; an infant son, Edward Michael Upshaw; and sister, Edwina Upshaw Grief. His parents were Lee Tom Upshaw and Annabelle Turner Upshaw.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Summerlin and Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to River City Mission, 1466 Bechtold Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or to Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
