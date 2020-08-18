CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Edsel Linden Emmons, 89, of Paducah, Kentucky died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home.
He was born on October 31, 1930, in Blodgett to Timothy and Mary Griffith Emmons.
He and Shirley J. Wood were married on April 5, 1952, at Cape Girardeau.
He served in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his son, Keith (Lisa) Emmons of Paducah, Kentucky; daughter, Linda (Chico) Felean of Covington, Louisiana; sister, Glenda Henry of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Graveside service will be at noon Friday at New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau with Harl Ray Lewis officiating, with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to National Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneral
Ford & Sons Funeral Home — Mt. Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
