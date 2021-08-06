Edoenna Penn Turner, 94, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at her home.
Edoenna was born in Mounds, Illinois, on July 31, 1927, to Marshall and Sallie (Word) Penn. She owned and operated T’s Shoppe Ladies Clothing in La Center for 23 years, worked at JC Penney’s and was an Artistry beauty consultant. Edoenna had been a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church since 1948 and led congregational singing for several years. She was the director of the Children’s Junior Choir for 60 years. Edoenna was a member of the Ballard County Homemakers and held several offices over the years. She was a member of the Ballard County 4-H Council and held office at the state level. Edoenna and her husband, Elwood, were named Ballard County Chamber Citizens of the year in 2007.
Edoenna is survived by her husband of 74 years, Elwood Turner; one daughter, Teresa (Mark) Higdon of Paducah; one son, Ricky (Shawn) Turner of Paducah; two grandchildren, Tera (Teddy) Bichon of Franklin, Tennessee, and Razi (Misty) Overby of Kevil; two great-grandchildren, Brooks Bichon and Collins Bichon; one sister, Alice Flowers of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Billie Willis.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Highway 286 in Gage with Rev. Drew Gray officiating.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Mrs. Edoenna Penn Turner to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church; 12304 Wickliffe Rd, Kevil, KY 42053.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.