Edna Yvonne Bell Jessup, 81, of Calvert City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Yvonne was born to the late Clarence and Dessie Bell on Sept. 6, 1941, in Gardendale, Alabama. She was a member of the Professional Secretaries International and was a certified professional secretary having worked many years for Ashland Chemical. She was a faithful member of Pathway Baptist Church and was known for her loving and caring nature. She enjoyed quilting, reading, rocking babies and being “Nanny” to all of her babies.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Jessup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In