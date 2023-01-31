Edna Yvonne Bell Jessup, 81, of Calvert City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Yvonne was born to the late Clarence and Dessie Bell on Sept. 6, 1941, in Gardendale, Alabama. She was a member of the Professional Secretaries International and was a certified professional secretary having worked many years for Ashland Chemical. She was a faithful member of Pathway Baptist Church and was known for her loving and caring nature. She enjoyed quilting, reading, rocking babies and being “Nanny” to all of her babies.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Delmar “Gerald” Jessup, Sr.; two daughters, Teresa Holder (Jesse) of Draffenville and Anna Jessup of Benton; one son, Jerry Jessup (Allison) of Calvert City; two sisters, Anna Billinghurst (Roy) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Clara Viola of Nashville; two brothers, Henry Bell (Mary) of Mississippi and Buddy Bell (Reba) of Nashville; ten grandchildren, Jimmie, Blake, Jessica, Tanner, Cara, Colton, Brooklynn, Bryson, Skyler; and six great grandchildren, Sullivan, Dawson, Leo, Kynlee, Oliver, and Raven.
She is preceded in death by three sisters, four brothers, one grandchild, Casey; one great-grandchild; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Pathway Baptist Church, 229 West 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY 42029, with Rev. Michael Donald and Rev. RB Mays officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Pathway Baptist Church, 229 West 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY 42029.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To leave a Hug From Home or to send flowers to the family of Mrs. Jessup, you can visit our website at www.filbeckandcann.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Jessup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
