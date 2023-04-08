Sue Foster, 76, of Paducah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Providence Pointe in Paducah.

Sue was born in Pensacola, Florida, on April 5, 1946, to Eulice and Flora Branum Lawrence. She was a honors graduate of Pensacola High School. Sue was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. In her professional career, she worked with the late James Edmonds at Edmonds Books, earned the title of “Ms Sue” at Ledbetter Elementary School while welcoming children and parents in the main office and assisting the administration of the school. She was also Dr. Ivus Crouch’s assistant at Crouch Dental in Ledbetter, for several years. But, the bulk of her professional life was spent at Jackson Purchase Electric as a dispatcher. She gained friends who became family through those years. It became a second home to her. After 18 years of service, Sue retired from JPECC in April of 2008. She added something special to each of the organizations for which she worked and truly enjoyed the people and experiences at each. Sue was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah. She was active in many aspects of the church, especially enjoying the music ministry and volunteering at the children’s events.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In