Sue Foster, 76, of Paducah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Providence Pointe in Paducah.
Sue was born in Pensacola, Florida, on April 5, 1946, to Eulice and Flora Branum Lawrence. She was a honors graduate of Pensacola High School. Sue was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. In her professional career, she worked with the late James Edmonds at Edmonds Books, earned the title of “Ms Sue” at Ledbetter Elementary School while welcoming children and parents in the main office and assisting the administration of the school. She was also Dr. Ivus Crouch’s assistant at Crouch Dental in Ledbetter, for several years. But, the bulk of her professional life was spent at Jackson Purchase Electric as a dispatcher. She gained friends who became family through those years. It became a second home to her. After 18 years of service, Sue retired from JPECC in April of 2008. She added something special to each of the organizations for which she worked and truly enjoyed the people and experiences at each. Sue was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah. She was active in many aspects of the church, especially enjoying the music ministry and volunteering at the children’s events.
Sue is survived by one daughter, Tammy Potter Wills (David) of Nashville, Tennessee; one son, Jim Foster of Mobile, Alabama; a granddaughter, Victoria Potter of New York, New York; and a grandson, Corbin Foster, of La Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Wynette McDaniel (William McDaniel); Kendrick Ray Lawrence (Charlotte); William Edward Lawrence (Dona). Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Sue always had a beautiful smile, but that smile was larger and much brighter when she spoke of Victoria and Corbin. She was active in their lives throughout their school years and into their adult lives, always attending events, sending cards and gifts, and staying in contact with them on a weekly basis. They were blessed to call her “Sue Sue“ and many students/friends at Paducah Tilghman, Ballard County, and Vanderbilt knew and loved Sue Sue as well.
A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Mark Thweatt at Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023. Donations can be made in her honor to Oaklawn Baptist Church for a project that her family is going to support in Sue’s name. Flowers for the church are welcome as well.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
