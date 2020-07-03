MAYFIELD — Edna Earle Skinner, 89, of Mayfield, died at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Mills Health and Rehab.
She was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church. She taught home economics at Wingo High School and Graves County High School for 37 years.
She is survived by a sister, Faye Davis of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Skinner; and a brother. Her parents were Alva Lee and Altha Katherine Sisk Wiley.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Trace Creek Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
