BARDWELL — Edna Mae Spillman Robertson, 84, of Bardwell, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bardwell.

She was a lifelong member of Bardwell Church of Christ.

She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Muenster of Bardwell, Sharon Throgmorton of Kevil, and Keri Noonan of Orlando, Florida; one son, Nicky Cope of Bardwell; one brother, Gene Spillman of Murray; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Robertson, Jr.; two sons, Tim and Danny Cope; one sister. Her parents were Ray and Loreen Hogancamp Spillman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Shawn Redford officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the service time of 1:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Edna Mae Robertson to St. Jude Children’s Hospital: 51 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105

Service information

Apr 15
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, April 15, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Apr 15
Visitation
Friday, April 15, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

