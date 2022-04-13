BARDWELL — Edna Mae Spillman Robertson, 84, of Bardwell, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bardwell.
She was a lifelong member of Bardwell Church of Christ.
She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Muenster of Bardwell, Sharon Throgmorton of Kevil, and Keri Noonan of Orlando, Florida; one son, Nicky Cope of Bardwell; one brother, Gene Spillman of Murray; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Robertson, Jr.; two sons, Tim and Danny Cope; one sister. Her parents were Ray and Loreen Hogancamp Spillman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Shawn Redford officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the service time of 1:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Edna Mae Robertson to St. Jude Children’s Hospital: 51 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
