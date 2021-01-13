BEAVER DAM — Edna Ray Williams Sanders, 86, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Hartford.
Edna was born in Livermore to the late Paul and Kathern Ridenour Williams. Edna retired from McCracken County Health Department after 25 years of service and was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing for bluegills and gardening. Edna always had a kind word for others, along with a smile that brightened someone’s day. She never met anyone she didn’t enjoy talking with. One of her greatest joys was sharing her homemade goodies with others.
Edna is preceded in death by her husband, G.H. “Buddy” Sanders; a son-in-law, Mark Fowler; and sister, Lena Brown.
Survivors include her daughter, Kellye Howell (Mark) Sims of Beaver Dam; a stepdaughter, Vicki Sanders Fowler of Wickliffe; her brother, Roy Williams of Westland, Michigan; her sister, Loretta (Luther) Cummins of Owensboro; three grandsons, Luke Sims of Greenville, South Carolina, Logan Sims of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Brandon Fowler of Nashville, Tennessee; and a granddaughter, Kristin Fowler (Ben) Haynes of West Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Haynes and Mia Haynes; along with four special nieces, Dina, Kim, Darla, and Lana of Michigan.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ms. Edna’s caregivers; Terri Ashburn, Annie Combs, Mary Ann Cleveland, Jennifer Ruby, Pat Underwood, and Angie Young.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun KY 42327.
Private services are being handled by Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
