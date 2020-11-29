Edna “Pauline” Morris, 92, of Calvert City, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Spring Creek Healthcare.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Pauline was retired after 40 years of service with Humma’s Drug Store. She was a member of St. John’s Church and the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Frances Pearcy; grandson, Joseph Pearcy; cousin Mary Ann Bevell and husband, Sam.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Gertrude Martenson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home asks that everyone wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at all times.
Pallbearers will be David Hicks, Dawson Martin, Gary Meyer, Kobe Wyatt and Joseph Pearcy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
