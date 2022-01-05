Edna Mae Farmer, 92, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.
Born on Wednesday, June 26, 1929, as Edna Mae Suthard to Sampson and Mary Magdalene Kennedy Suthard, Enda was their youngest child. Her oldest sibling, Marcella was born in 1924, followed by her brother Lindell in 1926. The family of five lived in Graves County in the Cuba Community where the five children attended Cuba High School. Edna graduated in 1948 and was the salutatorian of her class. She loved school and her teachers and was a member of numerous clubs and took part in plays and loved school trips they all took as part of the 1948 class. On May 14, 1949, she married Charles Clint Farmer at the courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. They were married until his death on Feb. 4, 2006. Together they made Lynnville their home and had three girls…. Carol Jean Griffith (Jackie) 1951; Nancy Strong 1954 and Mary Ann Morgan (Kenneth) 1962.
She has four grandchildren Gretchen Strong (Chris Harris), Dwana Strong (Brian Capshaw), Jacob Griffith (Angie Fowler). On Feb. 4, 2000, her granddaughter, Rebecca Jean Griffith was killed in a car accident.
She was also predeceased by her sister, her brother, and her parents.
Edna worked at Seigles, Curlee, and Mayfield Manufacturing….she sold Avon prior to her sewing days as well as farming with her husband on their 200-plus acres of ground. Upon her retirement she decided to sit with the elderly which she absolutely loved and in recent years that she was the one being waited on, she so very often wished she could still be taking care of those instead of being taken care of herself. She very often mentioned she didn’t know why she was left here for so long as she had more folks “on the other side” than here on earth and she loved and missed them all so very much.
Oh, Victory In Jesus was her favorite hymn, so if you know the song, sing some of it wherever you are and she would be so honored if you did.
The family encourages any donations to the Cuba Baptist Church cemetery.
Visitation is planned from 1 — 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, with Graveside services at 3 p.m. at the Cuba Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Chris Harris officiating and pallbearers: Brian Capshaw, Jacob Griffith, Kenny Morgan, Abigail Capshaw, Nathan Harris, and Caleb Harris. Honorary pallbearer, Jackie Griffith
She was our mom and we will miss her all the days we are left here without her but we rejoice for her in knowing she’s now receiving way better care than we have been able to provide throughout the years.
I remember Mama …. all she did was good ….. I remember Mama oh those memories of my childhood….we’ll always love you Mama.
