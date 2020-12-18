BOAZ — Edna Loraine Futrell, 86, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Futrell formerly worked at Norman D. Frocks Dress Factory. She was a member of Freemont Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing in her free time.
Surviving are her three children, Janice (Randy) Fondaw, Randy Futrell, and Roger Allan Futrell all of Boaz; two sisters, Charline Stuart and Wanda Patterson; 10 grandchildren, Pamela Harvel, Randa French, Niki Beard, Jeff Fondaw, Roxanne Demonbreun, Roger Futrell II, Michael Moore, Alex Futrell, Candy Futrell, and Patrick Futrell; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd E. Futrell; parents, Alton and Stella Adams; two children, Donna Louise Futrell and Linda Beyer; siblings, Gracie Lee Adams, Alta Mae Adams, Rev. David Earl Adams, and Mary Louise Beasley.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Cruse officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
