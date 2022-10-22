ASTORIA, Ill. - Edna “Imogene” Shoulta, 73, of Astoria, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Feb. 4, 1949, to Marvin Paul and Esther Helen (Tinsley) Belt of Marion, Kentucky.
She married John Shoulta in Feb. of 1968. He survives. Also surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie (and Gary) Jones of Browning; one sister, Christine (and David) Smith of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother Wayne (and JoAnn) Belt of Paducah, Kentucky; four grandsons; five granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Imogene was preceded in death by her son, Jason Allen Shoulta; her infant granddaughter, Amanda; her brother, Deon Belt; a brother-in-law; her parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Imogene married and started her family shortly after graduating from Brookport High School in Illinois. She held various jobs over the 20 years she traveled the country as a military wife. One of her favorite jobs was that as security personnel for the Air Force Base Exchange. She enjoyed decorating the numerous homes she owned over the years and adored her little dogs.
She was a feisty, wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed for the rest of our days.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Imogene’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. They may be sent to the funeral home at PO Box 525, Astoria, IL 61502.
