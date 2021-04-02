BARDWELL — Edna “Jane” George, of Bardwell, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.
She was a faithful member of Mississippi Baptist Church and worked at Deena Lamp Company.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly George of Wickliffe; a son, Billy Tyler of Greer, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bill; a daughter, Cindy McNeill; and a brother.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Church. Services will be at 1 p.m. with Dr. Chris George and Shane Davenport officiating. Graveside service will follow at Old Bardwell Cemetery.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Mississippi Baptist Youth Fund, PO Box 277, Bardwell, KY, 42023.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.