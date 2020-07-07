MAYFIELD —
Edna Earle Skinner, 89, a resident of Mayfield, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Mills Health and Rehab Facility in Mayfield.
She was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church, She was a graduate of Nebo High School and Murray State University. She taught Home Economics at Wingo High School and Graves County High School for a total of 37 years.
She is survived by a sister, Faye (Carrol) Davis, Mayfield; three nieces and one nephew and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Skinner; parents, Alva Lee and Altha Katherine Sisk Wiley; and a brother, Jim Wiley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating.
Serving a pallbearers will be Hayden Hampton, Houston Hampton, Harrison Hampton, Jacob VanMeter, Hunt Gossum and Shaun Flint.
Honorary pallbearers will be Morgan Flint, Paige Gossum, Audrey VanMeter and Rebekah Hampton.
Interment will follow in the Trace Creek Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
