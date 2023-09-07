GRAND RIVERS — Edna Doom, 78, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Salem Spring Lake Nursing Home in Salem.
GRAND RIVERS — Edna Doom, 78, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Salem Spring Lake Nursing Home in Salem.
Edna was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed canning, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Amy (Wade) Dukes of Grand Rivers; three siblings, Betty (Albert) Turner of Aurora, Patsy Greer of Paducah, Howard Henson of Aurora; five grandchildren, Amber Whited, Cory Doom, David Ray Dukes, Teddy Lee Dukes, Kayla Barrett; seven great-grandchildren; and Mallory Dukes who cared and treated Edna as her own grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Teddy Doom; one son, James Doom; two brothers, Charles Henson and Billy Henson; and her parents, Emerson and Anna Mae Henson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Grant Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Groves Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
