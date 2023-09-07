GRAND RIVERS — Edna Doom, 78, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Salem Spring Lake Nursing Home in Salem.

Edna was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed canning, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Service information

Sep 8
Visitation
Friday, September 8, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
319 E Adair St.
Smithland, KY 42081
Sep 8
Funeral Service
Friday, September 8, 2023
1:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
