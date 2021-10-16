MURRAY — Edna Calhoun McKinney, 90, died Oct. 14, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. Following an extended illness, she is now at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1931, to Roy Calhoun and Mary Luton Calhoun Ahart on their family farm bordering the Cumberland River in Trigg County, Kentucky. Growing up “between the rivers,” she greatly valued her relationships with family and friends who lived in this close-knit community.
Graduating from Trigg Count High School at age 16, Edna pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in education. While still in college, she taught elementary school at Golden Pond, Kentucky, and after graduating from Murray State University in 1951, she taught in Paducah, Kentucky, where she met her husband John D. McKinney. Their loving marriage was solemnized on June 28, 1952, at the First Baptist Church of Golden Pond.
Over the next 30 years of John’s engineering career in construction management, he and Edna lived in 14 different states and two foreign countries. They tried to be active members of every community where they lived. In each location, they made it a priority to join a local Baptist church where they worshipped and served God with other believers.
Edna completed graduate-level education courses at the University of Wyoming and enjoyed other teaching opportunities, but her focus was making a home for John and their two daughters Mary and Martha. She volunteered in their schools and helped with their activities.
Edna was truly a “people person” and enjoyed making new friends. Though she and her family relocated frequently, she endeavored to stay in touch with coworkers, neighbors, and members of their “church family” from the places they had lived. She retained many of these relationships for the rest of her life.
After John’s untimely death in 1982, Edna returned to Murray to live near family, including her grandsons, and to be involved in their lives. She also enjoyed the close contact with other relatives and friends and especially liked to attend reunions and homecoming activities “between the rivers.”
For almost 40 years, Edna was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Murray and the Phoebian Sunday School class. Missions work kept her busy — taking church mission trips, organizing local mission projects, and assuming leadership roles in the Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) — both at the church level through the Dorothy Group, in the Blood River Baptist Association, and as a member of the Kentucky Baptist WMU Executive Board. She was also a part of the Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club.
Edna liked to travel. She and John visited all fifty states with their daughters. Later, she accompanied her grandsons on many road trips that crisscrossed the country. She also enjoyed traveling with tour groups and the church senior adults.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Seldon Ahart; brother Kelsie Calhoun and wife Doris; and a nephew, Tracy Calhoun.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Fitch and husband David, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Martha Parker and husband David, of Murray; three grandsons, Andrew Parker (Callie), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Stephen Parker (Lindsay), of Greenville, South Carolina, and Matthew Parker, of Dallas, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Millie Parker, of Greenville, South Carolina, and one nephew, Mike Calhoun, of Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071 (World Missions Offering or Family Life Center Fund).
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
