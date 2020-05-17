Edna Alberta King, 96, of West Paducah, died May 2, 2020.
A resident of Paducah, Kentucky, “Bert” was a lifelong homemaker and friend to many. She rarely met a stranger and could make you laugh on the darkest day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. King; one son, Michael Loren King; her mother, Edna Hooper; and brother Tommy Paschal.
She leaves behind two granddaughters, Stefani Watson (Tim) of Hockley, Texas and Sherri Morris (Blaine) of Boerne, Texas. She is also survived by great-grandsons Gunnar Watson (Chaselyn) and Sebastion Watson of Hockley, Texas; great-granddaughter Lily Morris of Boerne, Texas; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Benita King of Lexington. She also leaves behind many good and loyal friends and caregivers who brightened her days.
Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
