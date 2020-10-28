METROPOLIS, Ill. — Edna A. Beggs, 88, of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Siere officiating. There will not be any visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Edna is survived by three children, Charlene McBride, Leland McBride and wife Faye and Randy McBride (Lavelle); two stepdaughters, Gayla Schnarre (John), Ruth Ann White (Allen); three stepsons, Todd Stephens (Lisa), Jerry Stephens (Dana), Paul Beggs; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Richardson Henderson and Eddie Henderson; husband, James Beggs; one grandson; one sister; and four brothers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
