Edmund Lee Tyler, 43, of Paducah, died at 4:02 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of New Greater Love Church, a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, and was formerly employed as a deckhand for James Marine Inc. Services.
He is survived by his father, Nathaniel McGee; six children, Ericka M. Tyler, Shakur D.M. Tyler, Marktez I.L. Tyler, Dominick D. Tyler, Prince E.J. Garnett and Ja’Sim T.M. Garnett; three grandchildren; one sister, Latevia V. Priddy; three brothers, Rome M.E. Tyler, Magic R. Priddy, and D’Shon Fitzgerald, all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Tyler; and a brother.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. LaRita Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.