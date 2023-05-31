Edith Wallace, 78, of West Paducah, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home. Edith was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was a member of the Notes of Joy Senior Choir. Edith was retired from West Union Baptist Association where served as secretary for 23 years.
Edith was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. She loved to read and spend time spoiling the grandchildren. Family time was important to Edith, visiting them or having them in her home.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Morris Wallace; two daughters, Jennifer Wallace O’Dea and husband, Sean of Louisville and Julie Beth Morgan and husband, Michael of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, David Earl Wallace and wife, Jennifer of West Paducah; six grandchildren, Brendan O’Dea, Brock Morgan, Alana Morgan, Allen Wallace, D.J. Wallace, Matt Killman and wife, Chesley; one great-grandchild, Colt Killman; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her parents, Charles Canon and Mary Edith Lax Canon; one brother, Ronnie Canon.
The family would like to express a big “Thank You” to a special care giver, Jennifer Armour, for her six years of special care for Edith and becoming an extended family member.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001; Alzheimer’s Research, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; or to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
To send flowers to the family of Edith Wallace, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.