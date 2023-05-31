Edith Wallace, 78, of West Paducah, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home. Edith was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was a member of the Notes of Joy Senior Choir. Edith was retired from West Union Baptist Association where served as secretary for 23 years.

Edith was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. She loved to read and spend time spoiling the grandchildren. Family time was important to Edith, visiting them or having them in her home.

Service information

Jun 1
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, June 1, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
May 31
Visitation
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
