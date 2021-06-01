Edith Orvilla Vickers Franklin, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 2:53 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.
Edith was born in Marshall County on Jan. 17, 1930, to Thomas and Minnie Vickers. She taught school at Reidland High School and Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, was a member of the McCracken County Retired Teachers Association, and a member of Reidland United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Franklin is survived by her daughter, Linda Lou Franklin, of Paducah; her son, John Thomas Franklin, of California; her grandchildren, John Thomas Danrich Franklin and Allison Valente.
Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Stilly Franklin; her daughter, Cynthia Ann Franklin; her sister, Vera V. Hall; her sister, Ruth V. Holmes, who passed away last Sunday, May 30, 2021.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Hansen officiating. An urn burial will follow at Provine Cemetery in Benton.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
www.milnerandorr.com
