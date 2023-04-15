Edith Inez Stiner, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Providence Pointe.
Inez grew up in East Tennessee and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee in 1953. After college, she was employed with Union Carbide in Paducah. In 1964, she was transferred to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. After leaving ORNL, she worked at Yerkes Primate Center in Atlanta, Georgia and later at Nuclear Fuel Service in Erwin, Tennessee. In 1971, she returned to Paducah to in the same lab where she had previously worked. She retired in 1990 from Martin Marietta with 33 ½ years of service.
Inez was an avid reader. She loved to travel in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and abroad. She loved the Arts and enjoyed shows at the Carson Center, Focus, Symphony and Market House. She was a lifetime member of Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered for many years beginning in 1973.
When she first moved to Paducah, Inez joined Broadway United Methodist Church and was a member of Blanche Pecora Sunday School class.
Her parents, Clay and Cecil Stiner, brother, James B. Stiner, sister-in-law, Katherine, niece, Mary Ann, aunts, uncles, grandparents and first cousins all preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Broadway United Methodist Church at with Rev. Justin Ramer officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Stiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.