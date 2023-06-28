INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Edith Fraley (nee Coyle), 87, died peacefully in her home on June 25, 2023. She was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Jackson County, Kentucky, to Mary Lizbeth and Alfred (Doc) Coyle. Edith loved her family, the Lord, and her church family. Her faith was strong; she attended Christian Tabernacle for approximately 60 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, visiting Kentucky, and traveling to Florida with her late husband Fred. She would cook the best breakfasts on Christmas and many Saturday mornings. Her gravy was always perfect according to Fred!
Edith is survived by her daughter, Sandra Cosgrove (Elmer), son-in-law, Jonathan Land; stepchildren, Jeannie Bryson (Rick), Joe Fraley, and Becky VanSlyke (Kenny); step daughters-in-law, Terry Fraley, Karen Fraley, and Judy Fraley; grandchildren, Neil (Jennifer), Evan, Doug, Amy (Dick), Ashley, Lauren (Jake), Evan, Nathan (Mollie), Skylar (Caleb), Jesse (Taylor), Alycia (Stephen) Heather (Andrew), Krista; great-grandchildren Caleb, Elizabeth, Joshua, Matthew, Austin, Clayton, Summer, Colton, Liberty, Mackenzie, Ella, Silas, Lyla, Jace, Lane, Brookelynne and Jordan; sister-in-law, Mae Coyle and many nieces and nephews.
