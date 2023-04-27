OAK LEVEL — Edith Carper, 97, of Oak Level, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton. She was a member of Oak Level Church. She worked for Ashby Chair Factory and also worked as a funeral assistant for Collier Funeral Home for 63 years.
Born Tuesday, July 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry Elrod and the late Lillie (Farmer) Elrod.
Surviving are son, Philip Carper, wife Cindy of Paducah; grandchildren, Kelly Carper, fiance’ Jeff Leightman, Kevin Carper, wife Kim of Benton; and great grandchild, Kailey Carper, fiance’ Thomas Miller of Benton. She is also survived by three sisters, Bertha Finch of Frisco, Texas, Ruby Lee Lewis of Benton, and Carolyn Wyatt of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas R. “Tom” Carper, brothers, Charles Elrod, Ernest Elrod, and Henry Clay Elrod, and sisters, Elizabeth Price, Lena Farmer, and Barbara Nelle Elrod.
A Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, April 28, 2023, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Ken Lewis officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Level Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. — noon Friday, April 28, 2023 at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Oak Level Cemetery Fund, c/o Tiffany Griffith, 5394 Wadesboro Road N., Benton, KY 42025.
To send flowers to the family of Edith Carper, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.