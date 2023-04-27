OAK LEVEL — Edith Carper, 97, of Oak Level, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton. She was a member of Oak Level Church. She worked for Ashby Chair Factory and also worked as a funeral assistant for Collier Funeral Home for 63 years.

Born Tuesday, July 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry Elrod and the late Lillie (Farmer) Elrod.

Service information

Apr 28
Service
Friday, April 28, 2023
11:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Apr 28
Visitation
Friday, April 28, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
